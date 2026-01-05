Azernews.Az

Monday January 5 2026

Google maintains dominance in Azerbaijan’s search engine market

5 January 2026 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In December of this year, Google continued to lead Azerbaijan’s search engine market, accounting for 83.75 percent of total usage across the country, Azernews reports.

