Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Muttrah Souq in Muscat [PHOTOS]

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, has visited the Oman National Museum and Muttrah Souq in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited the Oman National Museum. At the museum, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation toured various sections, familiarised herself with the exhibits on display, and received detailed information about their history.

The museum is one of the main centres reflecting Oman's historical and cultural heritage.

Officially opened in 2016, the museum features extensive collections in archaeology, maritime history, weaponry, ethnography, Islamic culture, and more. It has 14 permanent galleries, each showcasing different aspects of Oman's cultural heritage, along with additional spaces for temporary exhibitions.

With over 7,000 preserved items, the museum also includes digital immersive experiences, a cinema, and discovery zones for children. For the first time in the Middle East, the museum has implemented the Arabic Braille system for visually impaired visitors.

The architectural design of the Oman National Museum combines national traditions with a modern style, serving as an important educational platform for both local residents and foreign tourists.

Following the museum tour, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a gift and a commemorative photo was taken.

Afterwards, Leyla Aliyeva visited Muttrah Souq, where she viewed the items on sale and engaged in cordial conversations with the vendors.

It is worth noting that this souq is one of the oldest and most famous markets in the Arab world. With a history spanning several centuries, it has served as a trading hub for goods arriving at the Port of Muscat from India, China, Europe, and other Middle Eastern countries.

Muttrah Souq is distinguished by its narrow, covered streets and traditional Arabic architecture.

The market offers traditional textiles, clothing, jewellery, souvenirs, spices, incense, including Omani incense perfumes, handicrafts, as well as fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs, and other local products.