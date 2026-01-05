National Art Museum holds masquerade ball for young people [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum in partnership with the Early Intervention Center "Healthy Future for Children" (USG), has hosted a masquerade ball, Azernews reports.

This vibrant and inspiring inclusive event was designed to support young people's creative self-expression and promote the principles of equal opportunities.

Young participants aged 18 to 22 showcased their talents and creativity during the event.

The program included refined classical dance performances as well as original musical pieces played on various instruments. Each act highlighted the performers' individuality and their genuine passion for the arts.

The colorful performances and warm atmosphere were met with enthusiastic responses from the audience, who not only appreciated the performances but also actively joined in the festive celebration.

The masquerade ball served as a striking example of how art brings people together, encourages social integration, and nurtures young people's creative potential, creating a space for dialogue, inspiration, and mutual understanding.