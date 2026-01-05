Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman [PHOTOS]

5 January 2026 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is visiting the country, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed at Muscat International Airport by Azzan Qassim Al-Busaidi, Adviser to the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Oman.

During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting highlighted the high level of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman, with particular attention to opportunities for expanding collaboration in the fields of tourism and cultural heritage.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm hospitality, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that such meetings make an important contribution to the development of Azerbaijan–Oman relations.

Leyla Aliyeva provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, its tourism potential, including opportunities in health, ecotourism, cultural, and winter tourism.

She also spoke about the preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's historical monuments and projects implemented under the auspices of UNESCO, stressing the importance of exchanging experiences with Oman in these areas.

During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on increasing tourist flows between the two countries, establishing direct contacts between tourism organizations and the private sector, and organizing joint projects and promotional events.

Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi expressed Oman's interest in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of experience-sharing in cultural heritage preservation and sustainable tourism development. The minister also noted that Azerbaijan is an attractive destination for Omani tourists and welcomed the activation of reciprocal visits and contacts between official delegations.

The meeting concluded with agreements on future joint participation in tourism exhibitions, organizing media and promotional visits, and strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries through cultural events.