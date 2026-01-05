China hits record warmth in 2025

5 January 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In 2025, the average annual temperature in China reached 11°C, marking a record high since 1961, Azernews reports.

This average was 1.1°C above the typical annual temperature for the country. In 16 regions, including the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jiangxi, and Hubei provinces, the annual temperature hit its highest level in over six decades.

Shi Shuai, chief engineer at the National Climate Center, noted that the average temperature from June to August was 22.3°C, surpassing both the usual average and the previous record set in 2024.

Meanwhile, the capital, Beijing, experienced its wettest season since 1961, with both the duration of the rainy season and total rainfall in Northern China reaching record highs. Experts warn that such extreme weather patterns could become more frequent, impacting agriculture, water resources, and urban life across the country.

Climatologists point out that while Northern China faced record rainfall, Southern China experienced unusual heat waves, highlighting the growing volatility of the nation’s climate.