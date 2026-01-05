Non-oil economy to drive larger share of Azerbaijan’s growth by 2026

5 January 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

The role of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector in the national economy is set to expand further, with its share in gross domestic product expected to reach 75.8 percent in 2026, Azernews reports. According to the Citizens' Budget Guide prepared by the Ministry of Finance, Azerbaijan’s GDP is projected to grow by...

