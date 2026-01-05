Pashinyan backs roadmap for reforms in Armenian Apostolic Church

5 January 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has adopted the text of a declaration outlining a roadmap for reforms in the Armenian Apostolic Church, with the participation of bishops who have called for the resignation of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

According to Azernews, citing Armenian media, the declaration sets out plans to implement a comprehensive reform program within the church.

Under the proposed roadmap, the first step would be the public announcement of the reform program, followed by the removal of the Catholicos from office. The document then envisages holding elections to appoint an interim figure to assume the role of Catholicos.

The roadmap also предусматривает the adoption of a new church charter, which would establish mechanisms to uphold core principles, ensure financial transparency, and regulate standards of conduct for the clergy.

At the final stage, the declaration calls for elections for the Catholicos of All Armenians to be held in accordance with established procedures.