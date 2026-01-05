President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Christian community on Holy Christmas

5 January 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has extended congratulations to the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Holy Christmas, emphasizing the country’s long-standing traditions of tolerance, multiculturalism, and peaceful coexistence, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear fellow compatriots!

I cordially congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas and extend my most heartfelt wishes to you all.

In Azerbaijan, representatives of different nations and religions have lived in an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity based on mutual respect and trust, kind friendship and brotherhood for centuries.

The promotion and encouragement of a culture of coexistence, moral and ethical norms, multicultural values, along with principles of tolerance, is one of the key directions of our state policy.

Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identity. Regardless of language, religion, or nationality, comprehensive democratic and legal conditions have been created for all citizens of our country, including the Christian community, to preserve and further develop their ethnic and cultural identity. It is commendable that our Christian compatriots are closely involved in all areas of our public, political and cultural life, and spare no effort to contribute to the development and progress of our common home — Azerbaijan.

Christmas symbolizes renewal, purity, feelings of compassion and mercy. On this bright day, I once again congratulate all of you and wish your families happiness, abundance and blessings.

Happy holiday!"