Tokayev praises President Ilham Aliyev’s fitness, highlights leaders’ active lifestyles

5 January 2026 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev is physically strong and follows a professional training routine, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with the Turkistan newspaper, Azernews reports.

Tokayev made the remarks while responding to a question about the sporting activities and physical fitness of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States.

“Sadyr Japarov plays football. Shavkat Mirziyoyev is in good physical shape and also trains in the gym. Nikol Pashinyan is a cyclist. As is known, Alexander Lukashenko still plays hockey. Emomali Rahmon does not complain about his health and has the endurance of a sailor. Thus, all our colleagues are in excellent physical condition,” he noted.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev added that during a recent informal event in Bishkek, Putin demonstrated his skills by performing a move against a young judoka, upholding the honor of his generation.