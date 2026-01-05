China tightens online news

5 January 2026 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has announced stricter regulations on online news, Azernews reports.

"To further streamline the dissemination of news on the Internet, enhance the influence of leading media outlets, and create a healthy online environment, the Beijing Cyberspace Administration has launched a new monthly special campaign," the statement said.

The campaign targets the suppression of "illegal and unauthorized activities in the field of online news."

Under the new rules, conducting interviews, collecting, editing, or publishing news without a proper license will be strictly prohibited. Headlines that are overly sensational, taking content out of context, or modifying information from official sources could also lead to penalties, though the exact consequences have not been specified.

Accounts and websites that use images from leading media outlets to mislead the public will be closely monitored. Experts suggest that this move could reshape the online media landscape in China, consolidating influence among state-approved outlets and limiting the spread of independent or viral news content.

Analysts note that these rules could also impact popular social media platforms, where news is often shared rapidly and informally, potentially making everyday online discussions more cautious or self-censored.