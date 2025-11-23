Cioyev celebrates gold after defeating Bahrain rival

23 November 2025 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

“I am pleased with my result.”

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Arseni Cioyev, who won a gold medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, told local media.

The athlete, who topped the podium in the 86 kg weight category, continued as follows: “In the decisive bout, I defeated Bahrain’s Khidir Saypudinov. This victory was made possible thanks to the support of the Azerbaijani people. I thank everyone.”

The Azerbaijani team finished the Games with a total of 59 medals — 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze. With this result, Azerbaijan ranked 10th in the overall medal standings. Türkiye took first place, Uzbekistan second, and Iran third.

Athletes from 57 countries competed in the event.