COP30 ends in turmoil as fossil fuel phase-out falls off table

23 November 2025 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

The UN climate conference COP30 wrapped up in Brazil on Saturday without securing a firm commitment to phase out fossil fuels, a failure that immediately sparked public protest from dozens of countries, who warned that the summit’s final draft undermines global efforts to keep warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F).

The draft outcome, put forward by Brazil as conference president, avoided any explicit reference to phasing out oil, gas or coal, following strong pushback from major fossil-fuel producers and several emerging economies, according to Anadolu Agency. Instead, it calls only for countries to step up climate action on a “voluntary” basis.

The omission triggered a dispute on the floor during the final plenary. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago briefly halted the session after delegates from the EU, Colombia, Panama and Switzerland protested openly and raised their flags to signal their objection to the text.

When proceedings resumed, he confirmed that the outcome documents had been approved despite the protests and concerns that delegations had not been given the chance to voice their positions publicly.

“I'm sorry. I didn’t see the flags,” do Lago said.

More than 80 countries — including Colombia, France and Spain — had spent the past two weeks pushing for a clear and explicit roadmap to end fossil-fuel use.

Colombia was among the strongest critics. Environment Minister Irene Vélez said the summit had failed its central purpose.

“Colombia will not endorse a text that denies science, blocks the 1.5°C goal, and turns its back on people and life,” she said.

President Gustavo Petro echoed that sentiment, writing on social media that he rejected the final document.

“I cannot accept that the COP30 declaration does not clearly state — as science does — that fossil fuels used by capital are the cause of the climate crisis,” he said.

European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra also voiced disappointment, saying the EU had hoped for more ambition but would nevertheless "support" the agreed text.

Despite the backlash, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared the conference a success, insisting “science prevailed, multilateralism won.” Brazil said it would continue working within the voluntary framework until COP31, when Türkiye assumes the presidency.

The summit was also marked by the absence of the world’s largest oil producer, the United States, which did not attend the gathering in Belém.