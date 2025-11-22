Iran battles fire in UNESCO-listed forest
Iran has sought help to fight a devastating fire in UNESCO-listed forests in its north, with neighbouring Türkiye sending firefighting planes, Iran's top environmental official said on Saturday, Azernews reports via Reuters.
The fire threatens the Hyrcanian forests, which stretch along
the southern Caspian Sea coast and date back 50 million years. They
are home to 3,200 plant species - a "floral biodiversity ...
remarkable at the global level", according to UNESCO, opens new
tab, which listed them as a World Heritage site in 2019.
"Two firefighting aircraft (and) one helicopter ... are being dispatched by the Turkish government today. There is also the capacity to have cooperation from Russia if needed," Vice-President Shina Ansari told state television.
Two Iranian Ilyushin firefighting aircraft, seven helicopters and about 400 firefighters are battling the blaze, which follows a drought marked by rain levels across Iran at 85% below average. The fire reignited last Saturday following media reports that it was put out after breaking out in late October.
Meanwhile, the head of a provincial nature protection unit said
unauthorised hunters may have started the blaze and Reza Aflatouni,
the head of Iran's forestry body, suggested that the fire may be
linked to illegal efforts to destroy forested areas in order to
build private residences, according to Iranian media
reports.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!