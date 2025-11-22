Trump says Ukraine peace plan is not his 'final offer'
United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his 28-point peace plan for Ukraine is not his "final proposal" to Kiev, Azernews reports.
"We are trying to end it one way or another. We must finish it. This should have happened a long time ago," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House. When asked what would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused the proposed plan, the US president said that "then he [Zelensky] can continue to fight with all his might."
Earlier today, the Ukrainian officials announcedthat talks on the peace plan between Washington and Kiev will take place in the coming days in Switzerland.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!