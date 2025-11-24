Musical tribute to Sergei Rachmaninoff held in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An unforgettable music evening dedicated to the work of Sergei Rachmaninoff, one of the most prominent composers of 20th-century world music, was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured the composer's most renowned works written for piano, offering the audience a comprehensive journey through different stages of his creative life.

Throughout the evening, listeners enjoyed preludes, études-tableaux, moments musicaux, an elegy, and variations. The rich selection of pieces highlighted the defining qualities of Rachmaninoff's music — lyricism, drama, and virtuosity.

Talented pianists Aynur Abdullayeva, Fagan Hasanli, Aysel Hajizada, Firuza Najafli-Gadimaliyeva, and Nargiz Kangarli delivered masterful performances of various compositions by the composer.

Among the concert program's standout works were the intricate "Variations on a Theme of Corelli", Op. 42, and "Barcarolle and Scherzo" from the cycle "Six Pieces", which attracted particular interest from the audience.

Throughout the concert, the deep emotions, expressive intensity, and romantic atmosphere characteristic of Rachmaninoff's music created a unique and immersive experience, guiding listeners on a profound sonic journey.