Azerbaijan, Türkiye launch first Shusha Forum to boost strategic cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks is underway in the city of Shusha, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Azernews reports.

The event brings together the heads and researchers of leading analytical institutions from both countries. Discussions will focus on regional security, foreign policy, economic integration, and prospects for cooperation in transport, communications, and the energy sector.

The forum will open with remarks by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the AIR Center, and Polat Safi, head of the Strategic Research Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye. Their speeches will underline the growing importance of strengthening the institutional foundations of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye strategic alliance and its constructive role amid unfolding regional realities.

Panel sessions will then address several key themes: “Main Trends in the Foreign Policies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and Opportunities for Cooperation,” “Deepening Azerbaijan–Türkiye Cooperation: Integration Prospects within the Organization of Turkic States,” and “Transport-Communication and Energy Partnership Dimensions in Azerbaijan–Türkiye Cooperation.”

The First Shusha Forum marks an important step in building institutional partnerships between Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks, creating joint analytical platforms, and coordinating future strategic initiatives.