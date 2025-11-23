Baku Music Academy revives Verdi’s “Il trovatore” in stunning production [PHOTOS]

23 November 2025 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Giuseppe Verdi’s Il trovatore (The Troubadour) was staged at the Opera Studio of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy.

As Azernews reports, the production completes the great composer’s renowned trilogy alongside La traviata and Rigoletto. The opera, celebrated for its unrelenting dramatic intensity across four acts, has remained a jewel of the world operatic repertoire for more than 170 years, captivating audiences and drawing full houses with every performance.

The passionate Italian drama last appeared on a Baku stage several years ago. This latest production once again brought to life a story of bitter enmity, unwavering devotion, emotional clashes and powerful human passions.

The evening, held to a packed auditorium, featured some of the most iconic numbers in the global opera canon: the “Miserere” chorus, the gypsy chorus punctuated by the echoing hammer blows of the anvil, Leonora’s cavatina “Tacea la notte placida”, Manrico’s famous aria “Di quella pira”, and Count di Luna’s beloved aria “Il balen del suo sorriso”. The performance also showcased Azucena’s dramatic highlights such as “Stride la vampa” and “Sol, son tuo figlio?”, along with the Manrico–Leonora duet that drew frequent cries of “Bravo!” from the enthusiastic audience.

Leading roles were performed by distinguished Azerbaijani vocalists. Honoured Artist Afaq Abbasova delivered a compelling portrayal of Leonora, while Honoured Artist Farid Aliyev embodied Manrico with skill and passion. Talented baritone Taleh Yakhyayev captured the full emotional breadth of Count di Luna. Honoured Artist Anton Fershtandt took on the role of Ferrando, the captain of the guard. Honoured Artist Sabina Asadova appeared as Azucena, impressing audiences with her deep and resonant mezzo-soprano in one of the opera’s most demanding roles. The cast also included soloists Sema Həmzayeva as Ines, Leonora’s confidante, and Igor Yadrov as the old gypsy.

The Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre performed under the baton of Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Staged in Italian, the production left a lasting mark on the cultural life of the capital with its dramatic narrative and virtuosic performances, a fact affirmed by the audience’s prolonged applause.

The production was directed by Honoured Artist Hafiz Guliyev, with Honoured Artist Sevil Hajiyeva serving as chorus master.