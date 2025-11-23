Mounting civilian toll in West Bank prompts UN warning on worsening crisis

23 November 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations on Friday issued a stark warning over the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, citing an escalation of violence that has resulted in growing civilian casualties, forced displacement and deepening insecurity among Palestinians.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters that humanitarian agencies were alarmed by the persistent rise in violence, noting “casualties, property destruction, displacement, loss of livelihoods and a profound sense of insecurity for Palestinian civilians.”

According to the U.N., the number of Palestinian children killed in 2025 reached 50 this week.

“In total, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year,” Dujarric added.

Israeli military operations in the West Bank have intensified since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Since then, over 1,076 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,700 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and armed settlers in the occupied territory. Arrests have also surged, with more than 20,500 Palestinians detained during this period.

In a significant legal development last July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem is unlawful and called for the removal of all Israeli settlements from these areas.