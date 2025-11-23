Trump accuses Democratic lawmakers of sedition over video addressed to military

23 November 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has said that six Democrats involved in a video calling on military officers to refuse illegal commands "should be in jail".

Trump took to social media on Saturday night, writing:

"THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK."

He said that the Democrats' message was "SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL" and that "THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID".

The Republican leader's remarks came after he accused Democrat lawmakers on Friday of "seditious behaviour, punishable by death".

Democrats slammed Trump's comments as "absolutely vile" threats against the six senators and representatives, all of whom have served in the military or intelligence community.

The video posted on social media on Friday called on the military to "refuse illegal orders" and featured Arizona's Mark Kelly, Michigan's Elissa Slotkin, along with Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.