US boycotts G20 Summit in South Africa, leaving presidency handover in limbo

23 November 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

The G20 in South Africa has ended with the glaring absence of the United States – the next country to lead the bloc – after the Trump administration boycotted the two days of talks involving leaders of the world’s richest and top developing economies.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the summit in Johannesburg closed on Sunday by banging a wooden gavel on a block, in a G20 tradition. The gavel would normally be handed over to the leader of the next country to hold the rotating presidency, but no US official was there to receive it.

The world’s biggest economy boycotted a summit meant to bring rich and developing nations together over President Donald Trump’s claims that South Africa is violently persecuting its Afrikaner white minority.

The White House said it intended in a last-minute decision for an official from its embassy in South Africa to attend the G20 handover. But South Africa refused that, saying it was an insult for Mr Ramaphosa to hand over to a junior embassy official.