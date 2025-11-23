Ninety arrested at London rally backing banned Palestine Action group

23 November 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

At least 90 protesters were arrested at a London demonstration in support of the banned activist group, Palestine Action, police said Saturday, Azernews reports via Middle East Monitor.

The arrests as of 1800GMT are in relation to the protest organized by Defend Our Juries in support of the “proscribed terrorist organisation Palestine Action,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

It added that the protest concluded and those involved have left the area.

Protesters gathered in Tavistock Square, where demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and signs while chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

Some of the banners read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

The Defend Our Juries group wrote on the US social media platform X that police instantly started arresting protestors for silently holding signs that it said opposed genocide and the Palestine Action ban.