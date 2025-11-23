Malaysia plans social media ban for under-16s from next year

23 November 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysia has announced plans to implement a comprehensive social media ban for children under 16 beginning next year, as part of a broader initiative to enhance online safety for young users across the country.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the government's intention to prohibit social media access for minors under 16, requiring platform providers to implement electronic know your customer (eKYC) identity verification systems by the target implementation date. "We expect all platform providers to be ready to implement the measures by next year," Fadzil stated during a media briefing following an educational seminar.

International Precedents and Monitoring

The minister acknowledged Australia's pioneering move to establish age restrictions on social media platforms starting December 10, making it the first nation to prohibit users aged 16 and under from accessing major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. Malaysian authorities will closely observe the implementation and outcomes of Australia's approach as they develop their own regulatory framework.

Comprehensive Online Safety Legislation

The social media age restriction forms part of Malaysia's wider Online Safety Act, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026. This legislative package represents the government's comprehensive approach to addressing digital risks facing young internet users. The Cabinet had previously decided in October to raise the minimum age for social media access to 16, formalizing this protective measure.

Parental Guidance and Alternative Activities

Minister Fadzil emphasized the importance of parental involvement in children's digital habits, encouraging families to promote outdoor activities and reduce screen time for younger children. He stressed that parental supervision of device usage remains crucial even as the government implements regulatory measures to create safer online environments for Malaysia's youth population.