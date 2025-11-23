President Erdogan plans to meet his Russian counterpart to discuss Ukraine

23 November 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he will call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the revival of Black Sea grain corridor.

Speaking to the press on the margins of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Erdogan said, "Our efforts regarding the grain corridor were, in fact, intended to open the path towards peace."

"I believe that, if we can set this process in motion, it would be highly beneficial," he added.

Ankara first arranged Russia-Ukraine talks in 2022, and later brokered the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate the export of grain and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports amid the war. Russia suspended its participation in July 2023.

On the Sudan conflict, the Turkish president said the Sudanese people want Ankara to play role in resolving issue, vowing: "Wherever there is trouble, we will be there."

"Whether in Gulf, Sudan, or Somalia, we have been part of these efforts, from now on, we will continue rushing everywhere for peace," Erdogan added.