Azerbaijan holds foreign-language PhD exams in Baku and Nakhchivan

23 November 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The State Examination Centre has held the foreign-language PhD examination for doctoral candidates, dissertation researchers and adjuncts currently studying or already graduated in Baku and Nakhchivan.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the exam was administered across two exam centres, involving three exam managers, two chief supervisors, 19 invigilators and three security staff.

Results will be announced two weeks after the Speaking component is completed.

The exam held on 23 November covered four sections: listening comprehension, reading comprehension, language use (lexical-grammatical tasks) and writing. Candidates who did not take this first part will not be allowed to sit the Speaking test, scheduled for 24 November at 11:00. Those sitting the Speaking test can print their admission slips online. Candidates who miss the Speaking exam will not receive a certificate, even if they score 30 or more points in the first four sections.

For both the foreign-language PhD exam and the Azerbaijani-language PhD exam for foreign nationals and stateless applicants, each correct test answer is worth one point, with no penalty for incorrect answers. Writing and speaking tasks are evaluated on a 10-point scale. The maximum achievable score is 50.

Candidates must obtain at least 20% in each section and score a minimum of 30 points overall in the foreign-language exam — or at least 25 points in the Azerbaijani-language PhD exam for foreigners — to be considered successful.

The Azerbaijani-language PhD exam and its Speaking component for foreign and stateless applicants will be held on 1 December.