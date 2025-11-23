Israeli strike hits Beirut, aiming at Hezbollah chief of staff

23 November 2025 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

An Israeli airstrike has struck Lebanon's capital, Beirut, for the first time in months.

Israel's military said it targeted Hezbollah's chief of staff.

Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief of Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organisation's build-up and rearmament.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the attack upon the recommendation of the defence minister and the IDF chief of staff.

"Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times."

Hezbollah has yet to comment.

Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighbourhood, with one video circulated on social media showing dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on an apartment building.

It is the first Israeli airstrike on Beirut since June.

There was no immediate word on casualties.