Israeli strike hits Beirut, aiming at Hezbollah chief of staff
An Israeli airstrike has struck Lebanon's capital, Beirut, for the first time in months.
Israel's military said it targeted Hezbollah's chief of staff.
Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief of Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organisation's build-up and rearmament.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the attack upon the recommendation of the defence minister and the IDF chief of staff.
"Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times."
Hezbollah has yet to comment.
Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighbourhood, with one video circulated on social media showing dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on an apartment building.
It is the first Israeli airstrike on Beirut since June.
There was no immediate word on casualties.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!