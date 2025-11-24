Ministry warns public ahead of scheduled munitions disposal blasts

24 November 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

From November 24 to 28, expired and unusable munitions will be safely destroyed at the Pirekeshkul training range as well as at a training center in the Aghdara district, in full compliance with safety regulations, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that controlled explosions will be carried out as part of this process.

“We urge the public not to be alarmed by the sound of explosions and emphasize that there is no cause for concern,” the statement said.