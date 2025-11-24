Silk Way Star concludes with stunning grand final [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The grand finale of the first Asian vocal mega-project "Silk Way Star" has taken place in Astana, marking an unprecedented television event that attracted millions of viewers in Kazakhstan and abroad over the course of ten episodes, Azernews reports.

The project brought together talented performers from 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan was represented by singer and actress Sabina Gulu-zade (Sabina Zadeh), a semifinalist of The Voice of Azerbaijan and participant in the national selection for Eurovision 2024. Popular Azerbaijani singer and Eurovision 2021 participant Samira Efendi (EFENDI) served on the jury.

Mongolian contestant Michelle Joseph was declared the winner of Silk Way Star. The results were determined through a combined voting system consisting of 50 per cent professional jury evaluation and 50 per cent online audience voting on the contest’s official website.

The award ceremony was attended by Wang Dalu, Head of the Eurasia Bureau of China Media Group, and Raushan Kazhibayeva, General Director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The final show became the culmination of a multi-week creative marathon, demonstrating a high level of vocal performance, stage production and international collaboration. It also served as a significant platform for cultural exchange among participating countries.

The final performances were noted for their vibrant staging, detailed visual content and original stage looks created by the Kazakhstani team of stylists. The scale and format of Silk Way Star have already drawn comparisons to major international music competitions, including Eurovision.

The project was implemented under an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Corporation (CMG).

The grand finale was broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV channel, with simultaneous broadcasts in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.