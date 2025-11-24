Azerbaijan expands ban on immoral online content with new fines

24 November 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is expanding the scope of information prohibited from dissemination on internet resources, the country’s Parliament announced during a joint online session of the Committee on Legal Policy and State-Building and the Committee on Human Rights, Azernews reports.

Under the proposed amendments to the Law “On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information,” owners of internet information resources, their domain names, or users of information and telecommunications networks will be prohibited from hosting content that publicly insults morality, openly disrespects society, includes obscene expressions or gestures, or displays parts of the human body in ways that violate moral norms and national-spiritual values.

The draft legislation also introduces fines for openly encouraging prostitution through online platforms. Violations will result in a 500-manat fine, with repeat offenses incurring penalties up to 2,000 manats. Depending on circumstances and the offender’s profile, administrative detention for up to two months may also be imposed.

Acts considered “petty hooliganism,” including public disrespectful behavior that disturbs public order without involving violence or property damage, will carry fines from 50 to 100 manats. In cases where fines are insufficient, offenders may face administrative detention for up to 15 days. More severe violations displayed online that insult public morality may be punished with fines ranging from 500 to 1,000 manats, or administrative detention for up to 30 days.

The legislation stipulates harsher penalties for repeat offenses within one year of a previous administrative sanction. Repeat violations may result in fines of 1,000 to 2,000 manats and administrative detention for one to two months.

These administrative measures apply only when the actions do not constitute criminal liability under the Criminal Code. Authorities emphasize that the amendments aim to protect public morality and uphold national-spiritual values in the digital space.