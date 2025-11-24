Azerbaijan secures high rankings at international ARMYTHON cyber challenge [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

On November 20, 2025, Jordan hosted the “ARMYTHON” international cybersecurity competition, bringing together the armed forces and security agencies of multiple countries to test their capabilities in cybersecurity and applied cryptography.

Azernews reports that the “ARMYTHON” competition — featuring 37 selected teams from 28 countries — is considered the most prestigious cybersecurity contest in the Eurasia–Africa region. Participants are required to demonstrate advanced knowledge, experience, and professionalism in addressing complex cyberattack and cyber-defense scenarios, as well as tasks aligned with contemporary challenges in applied cryptography.

Azerbaijan was represented in the competition by two teams, both of which achieved strong results. The “Land of Fire” team of the State Security Service’s National Cybersecurity Center distinguished itself among international competitors, securing second place. The “Iron Fist” national team, composed of experts from other relevant Azerbaijani state institutions, ranked sixth.

These achievements reaffirm the rapid growth of Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity capabilities and the increasing global competitiveness of its national specialists.