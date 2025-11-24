President says coordinated Turkic World NGOs can greatly advance national objectives
“The joint and coordinated activities of NGOs from the Turkic world within the framework of the UN and other international institutions, as well as their consolidation on a single platform, can make a significant contribution to our common cause and objectives,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, held on November 24 in Baku, Azernews reports.
The head of state expressed confidence that the cooperative relationships to be established during the forum will help strengthen solidarity, unity, and relations among our countries in the Turkic world.
