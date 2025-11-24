Zangazur Corridor and Turkic cooperation take spotlight at Istanbul summit [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A conference in Istanbul has explored how Azerbaijan–Turkiye strategic cooperation has evolved in the aftermath of the Garabagh Victory, with experts highlighting shifting power dynamics in the South Caucasus.

Hosted by the Turkish Literature Foundation (TEDEV) and organised by the “Garabagh is Azerbaijan” National Platform, the event brought together academics, researchers, and civil society representatives to examine new regional realities, the role of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the geopolitical significance of the Zangazur Corridor.

Opening the conference, Elvin Abdurahmanlı, the platform’s Turkiye coordinator, said the Garabagh Victory was now a symbol of pride across the Turkic world, adding that the platform’s mission is to promote accurate information about Garabagh internationally and strengthen Azerbaijani–Turkish ties.

TEDEV Chairman Serhat Kabaklı emphasised the importance of cultural links as the basis for deeper political and strategic cooperation.

Panel discussions featured presentations on regional diplomacy, military cooperation, and the rising importance of the Middle Corridor in Eurasian connectivity.

The event also saw the launch of the Center for Geostrategic and Diplomatic Studies (JEDAM), which aims to cultivate strategic research among young scholars and support the academic dimension of Azerbaijani–Turkish relations.

Participants received commemorative plaques at the close of the programme.