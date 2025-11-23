Face-covering headgear banned in Manila's streets

23 November 2025 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Philippine capital of Manila has instituted a comprehensive ban on face-concealing headwear in public spaces, marking a significant shift in urban security policy across the metropolitan area.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, the prohibition covers helmets, face masks, balaclavas, caps, hooded garments, and tinted visors within government facilities, commercial establishments, and all public areas. The restriction applies equally to both pedestrians and vehicle occupants, requiring the removal of such headgear when not actively operating motorcycles in public spaces, including streets, sidewalks, markets, parks, and parking facilities.

Law enforcement personnel, barangay officials, security guards, and other authorized government representatives may require individuals to remove prohibited headgear, with refusal potentially resulting in penalties. The city has established a three-tier fine system starting at 1,000 Philippine pesos (approximately $17) for initial violations, increasing to 3,000 pesos for second offenses, and 5,000 pesos for third and subsequent infractions. Repeat offenders may also face up to fifteen days of imprisonment and potential driver's license revocation.

The regulation includes specific exemptions for several groups, including healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, and motorcycle riders while their vehicles are in motion. Additionally, individuals wearing turbans or other religious head coverings are exempt from the ban, acknowledging cultural and religious diversity within the capital city.

The Manila city government announced the policy through social media channels on Saturday, indicating that enforcement had already commenced. The measure represents one of the most comprehensive urban security initiatives recently implemented in the Philippine capital, aimed at increasing visibility and identification capabilities in public spaces while balancing religious and occupational necessities.