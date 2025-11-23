Europe’s top firms boost transparency on AI governance, study finds

23 November 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

Europe’s largest companies are markedly expanding the level of detail they disclose about their use and governance of artificial intelligence, according to a new report that says transparency and accountability have “significantly improved” over the past year.

