Qarabag land in Naples for key Champions League encounter [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 00:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabag have arrived in Italy ahead of their clash with Napoli in the main round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Azerbaijani champions are scheduled to hold their final pre-match training session tomorrow, Azernews reports.

The Napoli–Qarabag match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium overnight from November 25 to 26, with kick-off set for 00:00 Baku time.

Polish FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to officiate the game. He will be assisted by Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik, while Wojciech Mick will serve as the fourth official. VAR duties will be handled by Dutch official Paul van Bokel, with Croatian referee Ivan Bebek acting as AVAR.