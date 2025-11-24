Azercell adds “Asan İmza” service to Its mobile app

24 November 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell Telecom continues to enhance its range of digital solutions by integrating the “Asan İmza” service into the Azercell mobile app, Azernews reports.

Through this implementation, users can easily access key details of their “Asan İmza” service, including the expiration date, status, service type, and monthly renewal period of their enhanced mobile electronic signature.

At the initial stage, this feature is available to prepaid (SimSim) subscribers and will be extended to postpaid customers in the near future.

The update supports Azercell’s efforts to simplify the digital experience and provide wider access to innovative, user-friendly solutions.