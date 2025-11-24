Azerbaijan increases value of oil and petroleum exports to Bulgaria in past ten months

24 November 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported a total of 79.3 thousand tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals to Bulgaria in January–October of this year, amounting to $48.2 million, Azernews reports, citing rtghe State Customs Committee. According to information, the value of these exports increased by...

