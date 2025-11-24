Baku, Tehran exchange views on mutual interests and regional issues [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On November 24, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Vahid Jalalzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is visiting the country, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry noted that during the meeting, the two sides discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional issues.

The importance of contacts between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Iran, ongoing political dialogue, and interparliamentary relations in strengthening friendly ties between the two countries was emphasized. The discussion also highlighted that the two visits made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan earlier this year have further boosted bilateral relations.

The parties examined prospects for cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy security, transport, and communications sectors. They particularly noted that several projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran play a significant role in the development of transport corridors passing through the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.