Azerbaijani justice minister attends international conference in Saudi Arabia

24 November 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation led by Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov participated in the second International Justice Conference held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Justice.

During the conference, Minister Ahmadov met with Saudi Justice Minister Walid bin Muhammad bin Saleh Al-Samni, where both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the field of law and justice. They emphasized the importance of expanding mutual visits and exchanging experience.

The ministers also signed a Cooperation Program aimed at strengthening institutional foundations in the justice sector. The program includes organizing meetings for registration, notary, and other justice bodies, studying best practices, and holding joint events between educational institutions.

The conference, held on November 23-24, brought together high-ranking officials, representatives of international organizations, experts, and scholars from over 40 countries. Discussions focused on the future of technology in justice systems, digital transformation, the use of artificial intelligence, modern legislative approaches, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and other key topics in the legal field.