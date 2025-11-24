Azerbaijan congratulates Turkiye and Australia
Azerbaijan extends its sincere congratulations to fraternal Turkiye on being selected to host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), as well as to Australia on being elected President of the conference.
According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a post on its official “X” account that, as the President of COP29, Azerbaijan will do its utmost to fully support the successful implementation of this important mission.
The ministry wished both countries success and expressed confidence that COP31 will make a significant contribution to global efforts to combat climate change.
