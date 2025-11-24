European Investment Bank provides technical support for new Baku metro project
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a process to provide coordination and technical support for the preparation of a new infrastructure project of “Bakı Metropoliteni” JSC, Azernews reports.
The technical assistance will ensure that the planned metro project is developed in compliance with environmental and social standards and evaluated within the framework of local legislation. At this stage, the project will be aligned with the requirements of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and international best practices.
The main goal of the support is to incorporate the necessary technical, environmental, and social elements into the planning of the future metro project according to international standards. The program will be implemented in Baku, with work scheduled to begin on February 9, 2026, and continue over a period of 30 months.
The technical assistance will also help prepare the project for subsequent financing stages and strengthen institutional and technical coordination throughout the process.
