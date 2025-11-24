Work of Azerbaijani researcher on longevity attracts great interest in Italy [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

At the 2nd Conference on Biochemistry, Biotechnology, and Stem Cells in Milan, Italy, Azerbaijan was represented by Gular Zeynalova, a doctoral candidate at the Abdulla Karayev Institute of Physiology and an instructor at Baku Basic Medical College No. 2, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The event featured presentations from representatives of renowned universities and scientists from various countries, including the USA, the UK, Australia, Denmark, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Finland, Argentina, and others.

At the conference, Gular Zeynalova presented a talk titled "Age dynamics of biochemical indicators during physiological ageing in centenarians living in the Goychay region of Azerbaijan."

Her presentation sparked significant interest among the attendees, receiving high praise from leading experts. Several professors expressed their gratitude to Zeynalova. Due to the relevance of the topic, the speaker was asked numerous questions.

Gular Zeynalova was awarded a special certificate for her scientific work and the significance of the research presented.

"In today's world, the importance of biochemistry is extremely great. This field of science plays a crucial role in the development of medicine and healthcare, in identifying the causes of diseases and methods of their treatment. During the presentation, important scientific issues were discussed, such as biochemical factors that extend human life, lipid peroxidation, and the impact of free radicals that cause premature ageing," noted Gular Zeynalova.

Gular Zeynalova graduated from the Faculty of Biology at Baku State University with a degree in Biochemistry. She obtained a Master's degree in Biochemistry from the Institute of Biology and Medicine at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She continued her education in the doctoral program at the Institute of Physiology, Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, and completed advanced training courses at the Department of Biochemistry at the Medical University.

She has presented at numerous local and international scientific conferences and is the author of several scientific articles and the book "Modern Medical Laboratory Diagnostics."