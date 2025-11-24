Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025-2029

24 November 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

On November 24, 2025, in Paris, during the 25th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the 1972 Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) for the 2025-2029 term, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the elections were held under serious competition, with five countries competing for a single seat allocated to the Eastern European region. Azerbaijan secured 92 out of 160 votes in the first round, ensuring a decisive victory.

The 21-member Committee serves as UNESCO’s main executive body overseeing the implementation of the World Heritage Convention. Its mandate includes supervising the formation of the UNESCO World Heritage List, ensuring the recognition, conservation and transmission of cultural and natural heritage to future generations.

The Committee is also responsible for determining the use of the World Heritage Fund, providing financial assistance for conservation, management plans, emergency interventions and capacity-building projects for member states.

Azerbaijan previously served on the Committee from 2015 to 2019, actively contributing to its work. Notably, in July 2019, Azerbaijan hosted the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee, which received wide international recognition.

Azerbaijan’s re-election to the Committee is viewed as a reflection of the country’s growing regional and global standing, as well as its continued commitment to the protection of world cultural and natural heritage.