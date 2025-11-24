CEV appoints Fikrat Akhundov as referee for Women's Challenge Cup match

24 November 2025 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fikrat Akhundov, an international referee from Azerbaijan, has received a new appointment from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Azernews reports.

He will be the main referee for the match between Greece's "Panionios" and Romania's "Corona Brasov" in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Challenger Cup.

The second referee for the match will be Vlatka Ristovski from North Macedonia.

The game will be held on November 25th in Greece.

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was established in 1975 and currently has 56 member federations.

It serves as the governing body for volleyball in Europe, overseeing major competitions such as the CEV Champions League, the CEV European Championship, and the CEV Cup.

The CEV is dedicated to promoting the sport across Europe, supporting both national federations and the development of players, coaches, and officials.