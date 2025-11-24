People's Artist Emin Agalarov releases new album

24 November 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has released his album "Heroes of Black-and-White Films", Azernews reports.

Some of the compositions were gifted to the artist by his friends and colleagues from the "Lotus Music" label — Bahh Tee and Konstantin Nonikov on the occasion of his 45th anniversary.

The songs were prepared over the course of a year leading up to the jubilee, after which EMIN recorded them and used them as the foundation for the release.

Each song is like a short film story filled with romance and sincerity. At the same time, the album retains a contemporary feel through its arrangements and overall mood.

The tracklist includes 14 compositions, among them already popular songs as well as new, previously unreleased ones.

Duets with Ani Lorak, Jah Khalib, Ellai, and Asia hold a special place. One of the most memorable highlights will be the music video filmed together with Ani Lorak, a visually powerful and emotionally sensitive piece.

The album "Heroes of Black-and-White Films" is available on all digital music platforms.

---