Azerbaijan’s export strategy enters new phase with rise of US and Chinese markets
For many years, Azerbaijan’s export geography followed a very simple formula: oil and gas flowed to Europe, while most non-oil products were directed to the markets of Turkey and the CIS. This model seemed logical for several reasons — geographical proximity, logistical advantages, and long-established economic ties. However, one of the core principles of economics remains unchanged: relying on a single market may be convenient, but it is just as dangerous.
