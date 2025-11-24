Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of new park in Garadagh [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended the opening of a new park in the Gobustan settlement of the Garadag district, Azernews reports.

The new recreational area, located at the 60th kilometer of the Baku–Gazakh highway in front of residential houses, covers a total area of 10,350 square meters. The park was designed to provide Gobustan residents with a healthy and high-quality leisure space and to further improve the local living environment. Extensive landscaping works have been carried out, including the planting of various trees, shrubs, and flowers, as well as the installation of lawns. For the comfort of residents, especially children, the park features gazebos, playgrounds, benches, lighting, and trash bins.

As part of the opening ceremony, a special tree-planting event was held. Leyla Aliyeva, together with IDEA volunteers, planted cypress trees in different areas of the park.

Following the planting, Leyla Aliyeva presented children in the park with toys and took commemorative photos with them.