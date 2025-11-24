Azerbaijan’s “myGov” digital government platform surpasses 2 mln users

24 November 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

The number of users registered on “myGov,” Azerbaijan’s primary digital government platform, has exceeded 2 million, marking a sharp rise in engagement across both the web and mobile applications in 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

According to information, more than 1 million citizens registered on the platform this year alone — more than double the figure recorded at the end of last year. The number of active users, who regularly log in and use digital services, has reached 800,000.

The platform now offers over 400 digital services.

Among the most frequently accessed digital documents in 2025 were ID card data, employment information, family composition certificates, driver’s license data, and marriage-related information. QR code sharing and document download features drove most of this usage. At present, 69 digital documents and data types are available on the platform. Citizens accessed these digital documents around 2.2 million times, twice as much as in the same period last year.

The most popular service requests included criminal record certificates, mobile device registration, family member information, single-status certificates, and vehicle-use authorizations. A total of 37 government services were redesigned and digitized, with usage growing tenfold to over 220,000 requests this year.

Several new features have significantly contributed to the rise in user numbers. The “myGov ID” functionality played a key role, enabling fast and convenient access to both public and private sector systems using QR codes. The “Permission Management” feature gives users greater control over their personal data sharing, enhancing the platform’s security and user-friendliness. Additionally, a newly introduced digital correspondence feature, allowing citizens to send and receive letters from government institutions, has further improved the citizen-centric service experience.

Through the “myGov” application, citizens can currently access a wide range of services, including criminal record certificates, family and marital status information, education and military service records, power of attorney issuance, updates to utility service subscriber data, debt and healthcare information, employment references, electronic labor contract signing, entry permits to liberated territories, bank card payments, and more. Life-event services — such as obtaining marriage, birth, and death certificates — have also become more convenient through enhanced cooperation with government agencies.

With ongoing expansions to platform capabilities and user-experience improvements, the growth momentum of “myGov” is expected to continue in the coming period.