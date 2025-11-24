Azerbaijani athletes excel in multiple sports at Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]

24 November 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Held at the Prince Nourah University Stadium, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of athletes from across the Islamic world, marking the successful end of a competition that brought together more than 3,000 sportsmen and sportswomen from 57 countries competing in 23 disciplines.

The closing ceremony was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association.

Also present was Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice-President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Games.

During the ceremony, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki delivered a speech expressing his sincere gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his generous support of the tournament, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for his unwavering backing of the sports sector, which laid the foundation for the success of the Games.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki then officially handed over the hosting rights for the seventh edition of the Games to Malaysia, wishing the country success in organizing an event that continues the tradition of solidarity and achievement.

Note that Malaysia was officially chosen to host the 7th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2029, following a comprehensive evaluation by ISSA's delegation. The decision was announced at the 14th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA).

The closing ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games featured various Saudi artistic and cultural performances, recognition of volunteers, a parade of the participating nations, and a video presentation highlighting the most memorable moments of the Games.

Representing Azerbaijan with pride and honor, the national flag was carried during the ceremony by two of the country's outstanding athletes: Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov and fencing team member Sabina Karimova.

Azerbaijan's delegation included 174 athletes who competed in 20 different sports.

The athletes' skill and perseverance were rewarded with a total of 59 medals, including 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze, placing the country 10th in the overall medal standings.

While Turkiye topped the overall medal table, followed by Uzbekistan in second and Iran in third place, Azerbaijan's athletes left a strong mark on the Games.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games highlighted outstanding athletic achievements while promoting friendship and cooperation among nations.

For Azerbaijan, the event was an opportunity to demonstrate its sporting strength, boost its international reputation, and honor the exceptional skill and commitment of its athletes.

The 174 athletes who represented the country have brought home both medals and a sense of national pride.