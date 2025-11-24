Umid gas field marks 15 years of production in Azerbaijan

24 November 2025 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As of November 1, 2025, approximately 12.7 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced from the Umid gas and condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

According to the Ministry, “1.9 million tons of gas condensate were extracted from the field during the reporting period.

The average daily production from the field was about 7 million cubic meters of gas and 0.8 thousand tons of condensate.”

The Ministry also highlighted the field’s historical significance, stating, “15 years have passed since the discovery of the Umid field. Umid is the first gas and condensate field discovered during the period of Azerbaijan's independence.”

The Umid field continues to play an important role in Azerbaijan’s energy output and strategic development in the Caspian region.