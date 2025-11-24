National Library hosts exhibition honoring People's Poet Vahid Aziz

24 November 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Library has presented its traditional book exhibition timed to the 80th anniversary of People's Poet Vahid Aziz, known as a prominent and influential figure in contemporary Azerbaijani poetry, Azernews reports.

The exhibition features a wide range of the poet's works, including his poems, narrative poems, translations, publicistic writings, books he compiled or wrote prefaces for, musical scores set to his lyrics, and materials from periodicals.

Vahid Aziz (Vahid Aziz oglu Jafarov) was born on November 23, 1945, in the ancient Daralayaz region of Western Azerbaijan into a civil servant's family.

Following his family's relocation to the Tartar district of Azerbaijan, he completed his secondary education there.

Many of his lyrical poems have been turned into songs and musical compositions, reflecting his lasting impact on Azerbaijani music and literature.

In recognition of his contributions to Azerbaijani culture, Vahid Aziz was awarded the honorary title of People's Poet of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 24, 2019.

Most recently, on November 22, he was honored with the Sharaf (Order of Honor) by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev for his long-standing and significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature.